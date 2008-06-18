The Schwartz Is with OWN

Regency Television president Robin Schwartz was named president of OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

OWN will debut during the second half of 2009, with the cable network taking the slot of Discovery Health Channel and Oprah.com representing its digital effort.

Oprah Winfrey and Discovery Communications said in a release that Schwartz will lead all key business functions for the network, including development, programming, production, marketing, research and communications, and she will work in partnership with advertising sales and distribution to generate revenue and broaden the value of the OWN brand.

Schwartz will report to the yet-to-be-named CEO of OWN, which will be based in Los Angeles.

At Regency, a joint venture between New Regency Films and News Corporation’s Fox Television Studios, she was the studio head, responsible for all aspects of development and production for scripted comedy and drama series

Prior to Regency, Schwartz was vice president of programming for ABC Family.

“I look forward to working with Robin to build a network that will celebrate the best in people,” OWN chairman Winfrey said in a statement.

“Robin is a talented creative leader,” Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav added. “With her extensive production experience and industrywide relationships, she will spearhead the development of OWN’s original programming slate for next year’s premiere. With Oprah’s editorial vision, Discovery’s global platforms and the reach of Oprah.com, Robin has tremendous tools to make OWN a trusted source of information and the definitive voice for living your best life.”

Schwartz said in a statement, “OWN embodies the ideals I value most. This is the chance of a lifetime to work on expanding a brand and a philosophy I so greatly admire.”