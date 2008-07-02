Schulze to Head Journal Palm Desert Stations

Lyle Schulze was named vice president and general manager of Journal Broadcast Group's NBC affiliate KMIR (TV) and MyNetworkTV affiliate KPSE-TV, both Palm Desert, Calif.

Schulze had been GM of Journal Fox affiliate WSYM-TV in Lansing, Mich., and, before that, GM of WAZE-TV Evansville, Ind.

Schulze brings a range of experience to the job atop the Journal duopoly, including sales, programming, operations and news.