Schulze to Head Journal Palm Desert Stations
Lyle Schulze was named vice president and general manager of Journal Broadcast Group's NBC affiliate KMIR (TV) and MyNetworkTV affiliate KPSE-TV, both Palm Desert, Calif.
Schulze had been GM of Journal Fox affiliate WSYM-TV in Lansing, Mich., and, before that, GM of WAZE-TV Evansville, Ind.
Schulze brings a range of experience to the job atop the Journal duopoly, including sales, programming, operations and news.
