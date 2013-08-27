Schulte Exiting NAB

NAB Deputy General Counsel Valerie Schulte is exiting the National Association of Broadcasters after more than three decades with the trade association.

She will be retiring effective Friday, Aug. 30.

"Since joining NAB in 1980, Valerie has worked on many of the most important issues before the FCC for free and local broadcasters – including children's television regulations, the digital TV transition, digital radio issues, and legal issues related to satellite radio," NAB said. "The NAB family wishes Valerie nothing but the best in her retirement."

In other NAB personnel news, the association last week promoted two staffers. Ann Marie Cumming was named senior VP, communications, while Shermaze Ingram was named senior VP, marketing and creative services. Cumming will continue to oversee the press room at the NAB Show in Las Vegas and report to NAB EVP Dennis Wharton. Ingram reports to Marketing EVP Michelle Lehman.