Schreier, Bowman Promoted at Fox Business Network

Gary Schreier and Tom Bowman have been promoted at Fox Business Network.

Schreier was promoted to senior VP from VP of programming and will oversee all programming talent and editorial content for Fox Business Network.

Bowman, who had been director of programming, was named VP and will manage day-to-day business coverage, planning and special programming.

Both executives continue report to Fox Business Network head Brian Jones.

“Gary and Tom’s leadership and programming insights have been instrumental in the network’s ratings success, most recently surpassing CNBC as the number one financial news channel for the past two quarters,” said Jones. “Their hands-on approach and business acumen are unparalleled and we are thrilled they’ll continue to lead the network as we grow and innovate as a news organization.”

Schreier has been with Fox News since 1996 and moved to FBN in 2007, when the network was launched.

Bowman joined FBN in 2009.