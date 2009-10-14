Scholl Named NBC Local Media Platforms Prez

Greg Scholl, formerly the president and CEO of digital media company The Orchard, has been named NBC Local Media's president of local media platforms. He will report to Local Media President John Wallace and starts Nov. 2.

"I'm pleased that we were able to recruit an executive of Greg's caliber to help continue our momentum as we rethink our approach to local media in a digital environment," said Wallace. "Greg has demonstrated his ability to create a global digital business around a traditional media asset, developing new distribution platforms and business models. His creativity and insight will be invaluable as we continue our mission to connect local consumers with our content on the media platform of their choice."

In the new position, Scholl will look to grow NBC's local media business to remain relevant in today's digital age. The executive team reporting to Scholl will include LX.TV Senior VP/General Manager Morgan Hertzan, Senior VP of Local Integrated Media Brian Buchwald and NBC Everywhere Senior VP/General Manager Mark French.

Additionally, Buchwald was promoted to executive VP of the local integrated media group and will add oversight of NBC Everywhere's out-of-home business to his responsibilities. French takes on a new role as Senior VP/General Manager of Local Enterprise Solutions, a newly formed unit designed to use Local Media's platforms, assets and audiences. French will relocate to California.

Both promotions are effective immediately.