Schneider to Head Up WTVT

Bill Schneider was named vice president and general manager of WTVT Tampa, Fla., reporting to Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy.

Schneider was previously VP/GM at KDVR Denver.

“During his tenure with the Fox owned-and-operated stations, Bill has proven himself as a great leader with a seasoned enthusiasm for the possibilities of local television,” Abernethy said. “He will be a valuable asset to Fox 13 as we look to grow the station’s position in the market.”

WTVT is a power in the No. 13 DMA. It claimed almost $93 million in 2007, according to BIA Financial Network, tops in the market.

“I’m honored to take on this new role,” said Schneider, a Des Moines, Iowa, native. “The chance to work alongside the talented team at Fox 13 is a tremendous opportunity.”