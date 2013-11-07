Schnaars Joins Budill’s Distribution Team At NBCU

NBCUniversal has named Matt Schnaars senior vice president, TV Networks Distribution, reporting to Mac Budill, president of TV Networks Distribution, at the Comcast-owned content company.

Schnaars will oversee the distribution of NBCUniversal's broadcast and television content - including linear networks, regional sports networks, video on demand, and TV Everywhere — to cable, satellite and telco distributors including DirecTV, Mediacom, the NCTC, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS TV and all of NBCU's smaller affiliate partners.

NBCUniversal's content portfolio includes cable networks USA, Bravo Media, cloo, Chiller, CNBC, E!, Esquire Network, G4, MSNBC, mun2, NBC Sports Network, Oxygen Media, Sprout, Syfy, The Golf Channel; the network-owned NBC and Telemundo stations; Olympic content on cable and broadband, and on-demand and set-top box content.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.