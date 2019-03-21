‘Schitt’s Creek’ Back Next Year for Sixth and Final Season

Comedy Schitt’s Creek will be back for its sixth and final season on Pop TV in 2020. Shooting begins on the new season in a few weeks. There will be 14 episodes.

Season five is currently airing on CBC in Canada and on Pop in the U.S.

Eugene and Daniel Levy created the show. The cast includes them, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.

“Schitt’s Creek is that rare zeitgeist show that creates incredible fandom, catalyzes culture, and receives best-of-television critical praise for its intelligence, character development, laughter and heart,” said Brad Schwartz, president of Pop. “Schitt’s Creek has given all of us a joyous gift that, in my opinion, places the show among the very best. Everyone at Pop could not be more proud than to have been associated with what Dan Levy and Eugene Levy created alongside this amazing cast and crew. While we will miss this gem with all our heart, we are thrilled that the show will end its run exactly as the show’s creators intended.”

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin. The show is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

“Dan and Eugene have created a brilliant and irreverent series that has struck a powerful chord with audiences in Canada and around the world, fuelled by stellar writing, sharp humor, an outstanding cast and a wardrobe for the ages,” said Sally Catto, general manager, programming, CBC. “The show’s reversal-of-fortune storyline has been mined not just for comedy but to share an empowering message about acceptance and authenticity.”

Eugene and Daniel Levy, father and son, shared a statement with fans.

“We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we’ve decided season six will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning. It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.

“We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth!”