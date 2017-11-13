‘Schitt’s Creek,' ‘Let’s Get Physical’ Roll on Pop January 24

Schitt’s Creek is back on Pop starting January 24, sharing a double bill with new comedy Let’s Get Physical. It is season four of Schitt’s Creek, whose stars include Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. The new season sees the Roses adjusting to the simple life in Schitt’s Creek.

Let’s Get Physical captures the zeitgeist of 1980s aerobics. A middle-aged slacker makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, the “Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away and wills his son the run-down family gym. The cast includes Jane Seymour, Matt Jones, Chris Diamantopoulos and AnnaLynne McCord.

“Schitt’s Creek and Let’s Get Physical are a perfectly appointed comedy combo that fit like spandex. Both shows are loaded with heart and funny, contemplative characters played by distinctive ensemble casts,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming and development, Pop. “Audiences have already grown to love Schitt’s Creek, and we’re thrilled to launch a companion show, Let’s Get Physical, to deliver an hour of premium scripted comedy on Wednesday nights.”

Let’s Get Physical comes from Entertainment One (eOne) and is executive produced by Michael Rosenberg’s Rosey TV, Connor Pritchard’s Inside Center Productions, Ben Newmark and Dan Newmark’s Grandma’s House Entertainment and John Morayniss for eOne.



Let’s Get Physical was created by the Newmarks and Pritchard.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not a Real Company Productions. Eugene and Daniel Levy created the show and executive produce it, along with Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy and Ben Feigin.

Pop is a joint venture between CBS and Lionsgate.