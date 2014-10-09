Schiller Steps Down From Twitter News Post

Just shy of a year since leaving NBC Universal to take a top post at social media juggernaut Twitter, Vivian Schiller said she is stepping down so new Global Media head Katie Stanton can reorganize the unit.

According to reports, Schiller will be replaced by Adam Sharp, who previously ran Twitter’s government unit, in a new position that will include government and news partnerships.

Schiller left NBCU, where she was chief digital officer, in late October 2013 to become Head of News for Twitter, in charge of developing relationships with more traditional news outlets in cable, broadcast, newspapers and radio.

