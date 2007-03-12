Schieffer Gets Freedom Forum's Free Spirit Award
CBS Chief Washington Correspondent Bob Schieffer has been named the 2007 Free Spirit award winner by the Freedom Forum.
The forum, formerly the Gannett Foundation, selects "free spirited" individuals each year who embody its ideals of "Dream, Dare, Do."Schieffer gets the nod for a nearly 50-year career in journalism that has included hosting venerable Sunday public affairs show and recently
stepping in to replace CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather
while CBS searched for a permanent replacement--Katie Couric.The forum's free spirit of choice can be "a risk-taker, a visionary, an innovator, an entrepreneur or a courageous achiever who accomplishes great things beyond his or her normal circumstances. " The forum did not specify which applied to Schieffer.Schieffer will get the award on March 21 at the National Press Club in Washington.
