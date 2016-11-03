‘Scandal’ Back on ABC Jan. 19

ABC drama Scandal will return Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9 p.m. The show’s 2017 debut coincides with the return of new episodes from TGIT mates Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m.) and How to Get Away With Murder (10 p.m.).

Kerry Washington plays fixer Olivia Pope in Scandal. The series is created by Shonda Rhimes; Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Mark Wilding are executive producers.

Scandal finished season five last spring at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and a plethora of social media buzz. ABC moved the show to midseason to make room for newbie Notorious.

Grey’s and Murder will air their fall finales Nov. 17.