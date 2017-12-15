‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Starts on TLC Jan. 6

Say Yes to the Dress is back on TLC for season 16, starting up Saturday, Jan. 6. “Kleinfeld Bridal is busier than ever this season,” says TLC, “and consultants–old and new–are in high demand helping brides Say Yes!”

Say Yes to the Dress is produced by Half Yard Productions for TLC.

Jenni Pulos of Flipping Out and Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank are celebrity guests of the bride this season.

Ceremonies take place atop a glacier in Alaska and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, among other locales.

TLC will also air Four Weddings on Saturdays, leading out of Say Yes. There’s a two-hour format this season. The show sees brides evaluate each other’s weddings based on venue, food, dress, entertainment, originality and overall experience.

Four Weddings is produced by ITV Studios.