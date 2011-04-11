Sawyer, Walters To Anchor ABC News' Royal Wedding Coverage
Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters will anchor ABC News'
coverage of the royal wedding on April 29, which will be lives-streamed on
ABCNews.com and other digital platforms.
Wedding day coverage will begin at 4 a.m. ET with Sawyer and
Walters live from Buckingham Palace, followed be a live West Coast edition of Good Morning America, with co-anchor
Robin Roberts reporting from Westminster Abbey.
Other correspondents in London for the royal nuptials will
be ABC World News weekend anchor
David Muir, 20/20 co-anchor Chris
Cuomo, Nightline co-anchor Cynthia
McFadden, GMA Weekend co-anchor
Bianna Golodryga, London correspondent Nick Watt and royal correspondent Katie
Nicholl.
In addition to ABCNews.com, the live-streamed coverage can
be accessed on the ABC News apps for iPad and iPhone and on Hulu, Yahoo and
Facebook.
ABC News' nearly 20 hours of programming around the royal
nuptials will begin on April 18 with a special edition of 20/20 called "William & Catherine: A Modern Fairytale,"
anchored by Walters. In the week leading up to the wedding, GMA, World
News with Diane Sawyer, Nightline and
20/20 will all be broadcast from
London.
In addition, ABC News' Juju Chang will host a short-form
series for kids and families on sister network Disney Channel that tells the
story of the royal couple.
