Sawyer, Walters To Anchor ABC News' Royal Wedding Coverage

Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters will anchor ABC News'

coverage of the royal wedding on April 29, which will be lives-streamed on

ABCNews.com and other digital platforms.

Wedding day coverage will begin at 4 a.m. ET with Sawyer and

Walters live from Buckingham Palace, followed be a live West Coast edition of Good Morning America, with co-anchor

Robin Roberts reporting from Westminster Abbey.

Other correspondents in London for the royal nuptials will

be ABC World News weekend anchor

David Muir, 20/20 co-anchor Chris

Cuomo, Nightline co-anchor Cynthia

McFadden, GMA Weekend co-anchor

Bianna Golodryga, London correspondent Nick Watt and royal correspondent Katie

Nicholl.

In addition to ABCNews.com, the live-streamed coverage can

be accessed on the ABC News apps for iPad and iPhone and on Hulu, Yahoo and

Facebook.

ABC News' nearly 20 hours of programming around the royal

nuptials will begin on April 18 with a special edition of 20/20 called "William & Catherine: A Modern Fairytale,"

anchored by Walters. In the week leading up to the wedding, GMA, World

News with Diane Sawyer, Nightline and

20/20 will all be broadcast from

London.

In addition, ABC News' Juju Chang will host a short-form

series for kids and families on sister network Disney Channel that tells the

story of the royal couple.