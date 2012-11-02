Sawyer, Stephanopoulos to Anchor ABC News Election NightCoverage

Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos will anchor ABC News'

Election Night coverage on Nov. 6, the network announced Friday.





Katie Couric and Barbara Walters will join the coverage

originating from the ABC News studio in New York's Times Square, where

real-time election results will appear on several of the big outdoor screens.





Coverage on the ABC television network will begin with a

special edition of World News at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by full election

coverage from 7 p.m. until at least 2 a.m. A special edition of Nightline

will air at 2:35 a.m. with Cynthia McFadden anchoring from New York, Terry

Moran at Obama headquarters in Chicago and Bill Weir at Romney headquarters in

Boston.





ABC News Digital will also provide live, anchored coverage

starting with a noon pre-show and continuous coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

anchored by ABC News' Dan Harris and Amy Walter and Yahoo News' Oliver Knox.





Full ABC News correspondent assignments for Election Night

can be found here.