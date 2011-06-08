Sawyer to Interview Jaycee Dugard
ABC World News anchor Diane Sawyer will conduct the first interview
with Jaycee Dugard, who was kidnapped at age 11 and held captive for 18 years,
which will air in July.
Phillip and Nancy Girrido, who were recently
sentenced to life in prison, kidnapped Dugard on her way to school 20 years
ago. During her captivity she was repeatedly abused and gave birth to two
daughters. Dugard and her children were discovered and freed when she was 29
years old.
The interview will air in advance of Dugard's
memoir, A Stolen Life.
