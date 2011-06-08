Sawyer to Interview Jaycee Dugard

ABC World News anchor Diane Sawyer will conduct the first interview

with Jaycee Dugard, who was kidnapped at age 11 and held captive for 18 years,

which will air in July.

Phillip and Nancy Girrido, who were recently

sentenced to life in prison, kidnapped Dugard on her way to school 20 years

ago. During her captivity she was repeatedly abused and gave birth to two

daughters. Dugard and her children were discovered and freed when she was 29

years old.

The interview will air in advance of Dugard's

memoir, A Stolen Life.