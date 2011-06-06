Sawyer to Anchor Monday's ‘World News' from Afghanistan
Diane Sawyer will anchor ABC
World News from Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday as she interviews outgoing
Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and General David Petraeus, outgoing
commander of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan.
It is the pair's first joint interview and the first time
Gates has done an interview alongside a commanding general.
Sawyer last reported from Afghanistan in January 2010 and
this is her sixth trip to the country.
She also reported from Afghanistan on Sunday for World News with David Muir.
