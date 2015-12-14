Savitsky Named Senior VP of Programming at A&E

Amy Savitsky has been named senior VP, development and programming for A&E Network. Based in New York, Savitsky will manage the network’s non-fiction development, reporting to Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E executive VP and head of programming.

“Amy joins A&E with a proven track record of developing long-running franchises that engage viewers,” said Frontain Bryant. “With her experience developing buzzy factual content, Amy is the perfect fit for the A&E brand.”

Savitsky spent more than a decade at Discovery Communications. Most recently she was senior VP of development at TLC, where she managed the network’s development team. Prior to TLC she was VP of development for Discovery Channel. Savitsky also held development roles at Discovery Health Channel. Previously, she worked for DreamWorks SKG as a story editor.

Shelly Tatro continues to be senior VP, development and programming, at A&E. Savitsky and Tatro will manage the programming and development team.