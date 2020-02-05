‘Save My Skin’ Starts on TLC Feb. 20

Save My Skin, showing dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne addressing extreme skin conditions, premieres on TLC Feb. 20. Save My Skin leads out of My Feet are Killing Me Feb. 20, then slides into the 9 p.m. ET/PT slot March 5.

Craythorne is based in London.

“At TLC, audiences absolutely love our unmatched stories of transformation, where we showcase some of the best doctors in their fields improving lives, inside and out,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager, TLC. “Dr. Emma brings incredible humility, heart and humor to each of her cases and most importantly, gives patients their confidence back. I’m so excited for her to join our growing roster of amazing doctors on TLC.”

Dr. Craythorne treats patients suffering from “unusual and extraordinary conditions, including eczema and disfiguring keloids to massive lipomas and rhinophyma,” according to TLC. “With Dr. Emma’s determination, charm, and boundless empathy, viewers will follow along with each episode as she uses her state-of-the-art office and cutting-edge dermatological treatments to transform not only her patients’ looks, but also their lives.”

Full Fat TV is producing the show.