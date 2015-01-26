Savannah Guthrie Gets Obama’s Pre-Super Bowl Interview

Today coanchor Savannah Guthrie will interview President Obama during NBC’s pregame coverage of Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1.

This will be Guthrie’s first time conducting the annual pregame interview. The previous two times that NBC had the Super Bowl, her Today coanchor Matt Lauer did the interview.

Guthrie will interview Obama a second time that will be aired on the Today show on Feb. 2. Guthrie, along with Al Roker, will anchor Today live from Block 23 in Phoenix, Ariz., Friday and Saturday.