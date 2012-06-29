Savannah Guthrie Fills Co-Host Role on 'Today'

Savannah Guthrie sat beside Matt Lauer on Today Friday

morning, though there was no announcement whether she will fill the co-host

role permanently.

Lauer made no mention of her presence in the spot where AnnCurry sat until Thursday,

and the anchors went straight to covering the headlines. The voiceover that

usually announces the anchors at the start of the show was omitted on Friday.

Guthrie is the assumed successor to Curry, who will now be

Today anchor-at-large and NBC News national/international correspondent, but

NBC has remained silent on the succession.

Guthrie first joined Today a year ago as host of the 9 a.m.

hour after Meredith Vieira's departure.