Savannah Guthrie Fills Co-Host Role on 'Today'
Savannah Guthrie sat beside Matt Lauer on Today Friday
morning, though there was no announcement whether she will fill the co-host
role permanently.
Lauer made no mention of her presence in the spot where AnnCurry sat until Thursday,
and the anchors went straight to covering the headlines. The voiceover that
usually announces the anchors at the start of the show was omitted on Friday.
Guthrie is the assumed successor to Curry, who will now be
Today anchor-at-large and NBC News national/international correspondent, but
NBC has remained silent on the succession.
Guthrie first joined Today a year ago as host of the 9 a.m.
hour after Meredith Vieira's departure.
