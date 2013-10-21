Sarah Shahi To Host Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards

Star of CBS's Person of Interest Sarah Shahi will emcee the 65th Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards, the Television Academy announced on Monday.

During the event, seven Engineering Emmys will be awarded, including the Philo T. Farnsworth Award to Sennheiser Electronic Corporation; the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award to Chris Cookson; five Engineering Emmys to YouTube, Aspera’s FASP Transport Technology, Josh C. Kline for creating Digital Dailies®, iZoptop RX Audio Repair Technology and Previzion Virtual Studio System (Lightcraft Technology).

Two engineering plaques will also be handed out during the event to Lawo AG and Final Draft Screenwriting Software.

The ceremony takes place Oct. 23 in Hollywood.