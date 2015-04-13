Sarah Paulson Back for ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’

Sarah Paulson is back for more American Horror Story.

The actress, who has starred in all four seasons of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology, has joined the cast of Hotel. The upcoming fifth installment will premiere this fall.

Paulson joins previously announced stars Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Wes Bentley and Chloë Sevigny. Jessica Lange, who has also starred in all seasons, had previously said she would not return this season. She had won two Emmys, a Golden Globe and a SAG award for her work on the series.

Paulson will do double-duty for FX and Ryan Murphy; she will play prosecutor Marcia Clark on Murphy’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson, which will air on FX.