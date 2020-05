The second episode of Sarah

Palin's Alaska Nov. 21 earned a 2.2 household rating and 3 million total

viewers, according to TLC.

That viewer number is down 40% from last week's premiere,

which drew 4.96 million viewers, the most ever for a new show on TLC.

Of those 3 million, 885,000 were in the adults 18-49

demo, down 44% from week one's 1.6 million.