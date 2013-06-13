Sarah Palin Returning to Fox News
Sarah Palin is returning to Fox News as a contributor, the
network announced Thursday.
She will begin Monday, June 17, with an appearance on Fox
& Friends. She will contribute to Fox Business Network as well.
The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate
was previously with the network from 2010 until this past January, when her
contract was not renewed. She had penned an angry note on Facebook after being
bumped from the network's coverage of last summer's Republican National
Convention.
"I've had several conversations with
Governor Palin in the past few weeks about her rejoining Fox News as a
contributor," said Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News. "I have
great confidence in her and am pleased that she will once again add her
commentary to our programming. I hope she continues to speak her mind."
