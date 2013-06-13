Sarah Palin Returning to Fox News

Sarah Palin is returning to Fox News as a contributor, the

network announced Thursday.





She will begin Monday, June 17, with an appearance on Fox

& Friends. She will contribute to Fox Business Network as well.





The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate

was previously with the network from 2010 until this past January, when her

contract was not renewed. She had penned an angry note on Facebook after being

bumped from the network's coverage of last summer's Republican National

Convention.





"I've had several conversations with

Governor Palin in the past few weeks about her rejoining Fox News as a

contributor," said Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News. "I have

great confidence in her and am pleased that she will once again add her

commentary to our programming. I hope she continues to speak her mind."