SarahPalin Doc to Debut March 11
ReelzChannel will
debut The Undefeated, the documentary about former Alaska governor and
vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, on March 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
The Undefeated,
which
chronicles Palin's rise to prominence, premieres just one day after HBO's Game
Change, a film centered around the 2008 Republican presidential campaign. Game
Change debuts March 10 at 9 p.m.
"We're thrilled to
have yet another opportunity to bring a big story to viewers," said Stan E.
Hubbard, CEO, ReelzChannel. "Sarah Palin is a charismatic figure who burst onto
the political scene, and whatever your leanings, if you have any interest or
curiosity in politics, social change or the Sarah Palin phenomenon, this is a
must-see movie."
