SarahPalin Doc to Debut March 11

ReelzChannel will

debut The Undefeated, the documentary about former Alaska governor and

vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, on March 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Undefeated,

which

chronicles Palin's rise to prominence, premieres just one day after HBO's Game

Change, a film centered around the 2008 Republican presidential campaign. Game

Change debuts March 10 at 9 p.m.

"We're thrilled to

have yet another opportunity to bring a big story to viewers," said Stan E.

Hubbard, CEO, ReelzChannel. "Sarah Palin is a charismatic figure who burst onto

the political scene, and whatever your leanings, if you have any interest or

curiosity in politics, social change or the Sarah Palin phenomenon, this is a

must-see movie."