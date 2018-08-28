Sarah Palin a No-Show on ‘Who Is America?’

Sarah Palin did not turn up on Showtime series Who Is America?, after she blasted host Sacha Baron Cohen for using trickery in landing an interview with her. In a Facebook post in July, Palin said, “I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

Palin is the former governor of Alaska who ran for vice president on the John McCain ticket in the 2008 presidential election.

Baron Cohen interviewed Palin as one of his characters, Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr.

The season finale of Who is America? aired Aug. 26. O.J. Simpson was interviewed by Baron Cohen, dressed up as his Italian billionaire character Gio Monaldo.

Gary Levine, Showtime president of programming, may have hinted that Palin would not appear on the show earlier this month. “There are several people who have thrown themselves in front of buses that may not be headed their way,” he said at TCA’s summer press tour.

The Who Is America? credits cited Palin at the end, listing her as “Specialty Publicity Consultant.”