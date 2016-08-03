Sara Haines Joins 'The View'

Sara Haines is joining ABC News’ The View as the show’s latest co-host, ABC said on Wednesday.

Haines, a correspondent for ABC News and pop-news anchor for weekend Good Morning America, joins moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who recently reupped with the program for the 2016/17 season, along with Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Paula Faris and Raven-Symoné. Comedian Michelle Collins, who appeared on The View last season, departed in June.

Two guest co-hosts, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin, will also appear frequently on the program, ABC said. Bila joins the show from Fox News, where she appeared on Outnumbered and The Five, while Hostin will appear on the daytime panel talker while remaining the senior legal correspondent for ABC News.

“We have such a smart, funny and fearless group of women who bring unparalleled passion and opinions to the hot topics table every single day,” said Candi Carter, The View’s executive producer, in a statement. “We have an exciting season 20 planned and plenty of surprises in store.”

On Tuesday, The Daily Mail reported that Faris, who also serves as weekend co-anchor on ABC News’ Good Morning America, had been cut to one day a week and blamed Goldberg.

That resulted in Goldberg going on a lengthy Twitter rant about how that was not the case.

“I'm not responsible 4 firing or moving people around or negotiating my coworkers contracts,” Goldberg tweeted.

On Wednesday, Faris tweeted a photo of her and Goldberg smiling together with the comment, “Disclaimer: These smiles aren’t fake.”

An ABC network source said the show is still in season 19 and no schedule for season 20 has been set yet. Each of the show’s hosts’ other activities are considered when setting up the show’s calendar, such as Goldberg’s film projects, Bure’s work on Fuller House and Hallmark made-for-TV movies, and so forth.

To kick off season 20, The View will air a primetime special, The View: 20 Years In the Making on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. ET. Barbara Walters, who created the show, will walk viewers through behind-the-scenes stories, favorite memories from celebrity fans, and the show’s most talked-about moments.

“As we prepare for season 20 of The View, we will take a look back at its remarkable history,” said Walters in a statement. “In our primetime special, celebrating this event, you will see the legacy of the program.”