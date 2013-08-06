Sara Haines Joins ABC News

Sara Haines, contributing correspondent for NBC's Today show, is joining ABC News as a New York-based correspondent for all its programs, according to ABC News President Ben Sherwood.

Haines started as a page at NBC, was named a production coordinator on Today in 2002 and went on-air in 2009.

"Her commitment to teamwork, joyful ability to connect with audiences and her boundless curiosity and energy will fit perfectly here at ABC News," said Sherwood in a memo to staffers.