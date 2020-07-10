Sara Bareilles’ ‘Little Voice’ Starts on Apple TV Plus

Little Voice, a musical drama from Sara Bareilles, begins on Apple TV+ July 10. Apple TV+ calls it “a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York.” The series follows Bess King, played by Brittany O’Grady, a performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues.

Bareilles created the show with Jessie Nelson. She did the show’s music as well. A singer-songwriter, Bareilles wrote the music for the stage hit Waitress. Nelson wrote the Waitress book.

Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper are also in the cast.

Bareilles, Nelson, J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson are the executive producers.

Bad Robot Productions produces Little Voice in association with Warner Bros. Television.