Sara Bareilles Joins NBC's ‘The Sing-Off'

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will join The Sing-Off as its third celebrity judge, NBC confirmed Thursday.

Bareilles will sit alongside fellow judges Ben Folds and Shawn Stockman on the vocal a capella singing competition series when it premieres in its full-season format Sept. 19.

She replaces former judge Nicole Scherzinger, who joined Fox's The X Factor. Bareilles appeared on season two of The Sing-Off as a guest performer.

"I love the fact that on this show, the judges are each so rooted in the world they preside over," said Paul Telegdy, executive VP, alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios. "Simply put, they can do what the contestants are doing and that means a lot. Sara will bring a sublime technical knowledge and huge appreciation for The Sing-Off - she's a fan and we're thrilled she's coming on board."

Bareilles is a three-time Grammy Award nominee. Her 2007 major label debut Little Voice included the multi-platinum single "Love Song," which earned a Grammy nomination for "Song of the Year."