Sanfuentes to Replace Whitaker as NBC News Washington Bureau Chief

Antoine Sanfuentes, NBC News' deputy Washington bureau chief, will replace the outging Mark Whitaker as NBC News Washington bureau chief. He starts Feb. 7.

CNN announced on Friday that Whitaker had been hired as executive vice president and managing editor of CNN Worldwide.

Sanfuentes will report directly to NBC News President Steve Capus. His responsibilities will include overseeing all bureau management, administration and editorial affairs. He will also have executive oversight of Meet the Press.

"Antoine's inclusive management style combined with his expert knowledge and experience make him the ideal leader to guide the Washington Bureau into the next phase," said Capus in a statement. "He is a true news producer through and through, with an outstanding dedication to integrity and professionalism in the field. He started his career in our DC newsroom and knows both the team and the political beat better than anyone."