Sandy Genelius Leaves CBS News for Sony

Veteran CBS News spokeswoman Sandy Genelius, the vice president of communications for CBS News since 1994, will leave the company to join Sony, where she will have the same title for the entertainment giant. Altogether she spent 20 years at CBS, first working in sports before joining the news division.

At Sony, she'll be reunited with Ann Morfogen, senior vice president of communications and public affairs, also a former CBS News communications executive, who also left in 1994.

Said Sean McManus, CBS President of News and Sports, in a memo he sent internally, "It would be impossible to overstate Sandy's dedication, commitment and overall contribution to CBS News. She has been a tireless advocate and key member of our senior management team for over 14 years, and her council, advice and perspective will be sorely missed by all of us."