Sandra Oh to Star in Waller-Bridge Drama on BBC America

Sandra Oh has been cast in the title role of Killing Eve, a new drama from Phoebe Waller-Bridge that will air on BBC America. Produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd, Killing Eve is a dramatic thriller about a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down.

BBC America has committed to eight episodes. The series will debut in 2018.

“Sandra Oh has the ability to go from wrenching to funny to total mess with a genius lightness of touch,” said Sarah Barnett, BBC America president. “Phoebe’s vision is absolutely original, and Sandra is utterly perfect casting, we think, for this key role.”

Waller-Bridge writes and stars in the Amazon dark comedy Fleabag. She’ll be showrunner and executive producer on Killing Eve. Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris will executive produce as well.

“I am quivering with excitement about working with Sandra!” said Waller-Bridge. “I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve. She is going to be so badass in this role.”

Oh starred in Grey’s Anatomy, and the films Sideways and Double Happiness, among other series and movies.

Based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve centers on two women: Eve is a bored, whip-smart security services operative whose office job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle is an elegant killer.

BBC America says Killing Eve “topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.”