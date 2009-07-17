Sandman Heads Labor Relations For ABC

Jeffrey Ruthizer, senior V.P. of labor relations for ABC, has retired, according to an internal memo. He is succeeded by Marc Sandman, who had been ABC's point person for labor issues on the West Coast.

Ruthizer retired June 30, but it was not announced outside the company.

Ruthizer, who had been head of labor relations for the past 22 years, joined the network in 1968 after being an attorney on the National Labor Relations Board. He moved on to NBC and RKO General in labor posts before returning to ABC in 1987.

Sandman has been with ABC since 1991, including as V.P. and senior general attorney.

Sandman will be responsible for all labor relations for the ABC media, reporting to Alan Braverman, executive V.P. and general counsel, and Anne Sweeney, co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of the Disney/ABC TV Group.