Samsung TV Plus Adds Channels Including Action-Oriented ElectricNow

Samsung has added three more channels to its Samsung TV Plus ad-supported streaming service.

Two of the channels are owned and programmed by Samsung. One is The Hotel Inspector, featuring a consultant who travels to struggling establishments and provides advice and suggestions that could revive their business. The other is called Plated, featuring top chefs including Gordon Ramsey chop, saute, bake and flambé their way to a perfect plate.

The third channel is ElectricNow, programmed by Electric Distribution, featuring action, adventure, fantasy and sci-fi shows including Leverage and The Librarians.

Samsung TV Plus offers more than 200 channels that are available on Samsung smart TV and Galaxy devices.

Samsung also noted that Rucker’s Reno, which follows Darius Rucker as he renovates a landmark mansion in his hometown of Charleston, S.C., had been added to The Design Network and that fans will be able to watch the French Open on T2 from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Tennis Channel ■