‘The Librarians’ Comes to End on TNT

TNT adventure drama The Librarians will not see a fifth season, the network has confirmed. The fourth season finale aired Feb. 7.

The show centers on an ancient organization hidden beneath the Metropolitan Public Library that is dedicated to protecting the world from what TNT calls “the secret, magical reality hidden all around.” The organization solves mysteries, fights supernatural threats and recovers artifacts, including the Ark of the Covenant, the Spear of Destiny and Excalibur.

Executive producer Dean Devlin shared the news on Twitter. He said, “I will immediately begin the process of trying to move the show elsewhere. Please keep your fingers crossed for us!”

Deadline previously reported on The Librarians’ run ending.

The show's cast includes Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim and John Larroquette.

Tweeted @JohnBLarroquette, “To all who watched and cared and supported. Thank you. It was a privilege to be part of the show. JL.”