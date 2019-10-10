Samsung and ESPN Presenting ESPN's First Sportscast in Native 4K

ESPN will be televising a series of regular-season college football games live in native 4K resolution with Samsung acting as presenting sponsor and production collaborator.

“After months of planning and technical testing, we are excited sports fans can watch 4K UHD College Football games as part of the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week,” said Jodi Markley, executive VP, ESPN content operations and creative services. “As 4K technical resources and workflows become more readily available, we will continue to grow this standard across our operations. 4K images are stunning and we look forward to sharing them with fans.”

The first game will be Saturday when Louisiana State University takes on the University of Florida and the first distributor to sign up is DirecTV, which will carry the game on channel 107.9at.

Related: ESPN Top ‘Must Have’ Cable Network Among Men

“Being able to experience true, native 4K college football games live on ESPN for the first time ever is a game changer,” said Grace Dolan, VP, marketing, home entertainment, at Samsung Electronics America. “With a variety of super large screen size options, stunning picture quality, dazzling colors and ultra wide viewing angles, Samsung QLED TVs allow fans to enjoy 4K college football action like they’re actually at the game with their friends from the comfort of their homes.”

The Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week will be a package of six games. There will also be a 4K feed of ESPN’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13.

ESPN has sought sponsorships for past introductions of content based on new TV platforms. Back in 2010, when 3DTV was coming out, ESPN had Sony as a sponsor of its new 3D channel.

“As the leading TV manufacturer in the world, Samsung was a natural fit to help us deliver college football in native 4K, and their ongoing involvement in these productions will help us continue to build upon what we can bring to fans and advertisers as the 4K boom really begins in earnest,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney advertising sales.

The rest of the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week schedule will be determined on a week-by-week basis.

“It’s been a momentous year for us as we continue to innovate and deliver the best in sports in vibrant 4K HDR, and we’re excited to give college football fans even more content options with ESPN,” said Tim Gibson, VP, video and application marketing, at AT&T, parent company of DirecTV.