Samsung Ads Enables Personalized Digital and Video Ads Via Clinch

Samsung Ads has certified Clinch to serve, run and optimize personalized and dynamic programmatic campaign on Samsung’s Samsung TV Plus platform.

Cinch can also help advertisers deliver automated, data driven ads on Samsung’s online video, display and mobile channel through the Samsung demand side platform.

“Samsung has established an incredible global footprint, fueled in part by their commitment to providing innovative consumer experiences,” said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. “Through this partnership we are able to bring a new level of real-time personalization to millions of Samsung connected devices with superior automation and efficiency.”

Advertisers can use Clinch’s Flight Control omnichannel campaign activation platform to make creative decisions based on Samsung Ads’ automatic content recognition technology. Flight Control users can customize and scale campaigns and access multi-platform campaign insights in real time.

Clinch will be available to Samsung Ads clients globally later this year; ■