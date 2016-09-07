Samba TV, MediaMath Team on Programmatic Targeting

Samba TV agreed to provide data to MediaMath, giving MediaMath clients access to targeting tools that will allow programmatic segmentation and retargeting of TV audiences.

The behavioral and purchase data enables MediaMath to target viewers of individual shows, as well as viewers exposed to specific TV ads and hard-to-reach audiences like cord cutters.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Samba TV to seamlessly extend standard and customized TV audiences for targeting on our platform. This allows for a unique and differentiated way to reach audiences, and we are already seeing substantial demand from our clients for this offering” said Aruna Paramasivam, head of audience partnerships at MediaMath.

Samba TV is built directly into TVs and set-top boxes and provides broadcasters and advertisers with analytics that help understand the evolving audiences for video across television, smart phones, tablets and personal computers.

“Leveraging Samba TV’s deep understanding of audience segmentation and real-time viewership data, MediaMath clients will now be able to retarget specific TV audiences across all platforms to drive increased engagement and purchase," said Ashwin Navin, CEO and co-founder of Samba TV. “We are happy to be working with MediaMath, a leading DSP, to not only enable brands to easily target across TV and digital but also measure cross-screen reach and ad effectiveness."

