Samba TV, Extreme Reach Team to Pair Data, Ads

Data firm Samba TV and cloud-based software company Extreme Reach said they would work together to streamline connecting TV ads with real-time audience analytics, supporting programmatic TV buying.

Samba TV, will use the Extreme Reach Video Asset API to access advertisers’ commercials, eliminating several manual steps and ensuring more accuracy in reporting for every advertising asset, the companies said. Connecting the two platforms will enable advertisers to see their campaign assets in connection with their analytics, in either platform.

Partnering with Samba TV allows our clients to get more advanced commercial monitoring and analytics, while simplifying the process for those that already use both platforms,” said John Roland, Extreme Reach CEO. “We are eager to see our customers utilize our platform to share their video assets with partners in a controlled, talent and rights compliant manner that brings a new and much needed level of efficiency to TV and video advertising.”

The agreement formalizes the relationship between the two companies who have been working together on shared clients for some time.

“Most of the world’s leading brands use Extreme Reach to manage and deliver their TV spots," said Ashwin Navin, CEO and co-founder of Samba TV. “And now we have a systematic approach to connect our viewership data and audience attributes with every single spot. Our mutual clients can make data-driven decisions to optimize inventory, vendors and creatives for all of their campaigns."

