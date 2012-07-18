Samantha Steele to Replace Erin Andrews on 'College GameDay'

Samantha Steele will join the first hour of ESPNU's College GameDay, filling the vacancy left by Erin Andrews, who joined Fox Sports earlier this month.

Steele will join host Chris Fowler and

analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and David Pollack on the Saturday morning program.

Steele will preview the week's best matchups, teams and storylines from the site of that weekend's biggest game.

"In a short time, Samantha has established herself as a credible host and reporter," said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior coordinating producer. "Her enthusiasm, energy and connections within the college football landscape will be a great addition to our already deep and talented lineup."

Steele had been a reporter for the Longhorn Network.