Samantha Bee to Host Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner April 26

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will hold its second “not-annual” Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Friday, April 26 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. It will air on TBS a day later, April 27, the same time as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The event will feature comedy, celebrity guests, and “better food than last time,” promises TBS.

“I vowed never to host a NWHCD ever again,” said Bee. “But the White House Correspondents’ Association has left me no choice—it is now up to comedy journalists to take care of real journalists. Even if those journalists insist on wearing corduroy.”

All proceeds from the dinner will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“It’s bigger than just the Free Press this time around,” said Bee. “This is about the non-sexy parts of the First Amendment too—and if the White House Correspondents’ Association won’t defend them, we will.”