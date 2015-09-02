Samantha Bee Going 'Full Frontal' for TBS

Full Frontal is the official name for former The Daily Show correspondent Samantha Bee’s new late night series on TBS, the network revealed Wednesday morning.

TBS said earlier this year that that show would serve as a platform for the comedian to “apply her smart and satirical point of view to current and relevant issues.”

Bee and her husband, actor/comedian Jason Jones, will executive produce the upcoming show, set to debut in January, according to TBS.

Here’s a first look teaser at the upcoming series:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etf-gIh1qC4[/embed]