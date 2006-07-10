Sally Field Cast in ABC Series

Sally Field has been cast in a regular role in ABC’s new fall drama Brothers & Sisters. Field will play Calista Flockhart’s mother in the show.

Field replaces Betty Buckley, who was originally cast in the role. Field’s recent television work includes a recurring role since 2000 on NBC’s E.R.

Brothers & Sisters stars Flockhart (Ally McBeal), Ron Rifkin (Alias) and Rachael Griffiths (Six Feet Under). It focuses on Flockhart’s character, Kitty Walker, and her four adult siblings in the wake of the sudden death of their father (played in the pilot by Tom Skerritt).

ABC has programmed Brothers & Sisters in the prime Sunday night 10 p.m. slot behind Desperate Housewives, the time slot that launched ABC’s hit Grey’s Anatomy.

The show is from Touchstone Television. It is produced by Ken Olin (Thirtysomething,Alias) and Broadway playwright Jon Robin Baitz.