Sales VP Keefe Retiring from Hearst TV

Kathleen Keefe, VP of sales at Hearst Television, is retiring at the end of the year. Keefe joined Hearst Television in 2001, following a VP of sales and marketing stint at Post-Newsweek Stations, where she spent 14 years. Her previous posts include general manager of WKMG Orlando.

“Kathleen has provided great leadership and mentorship not only to our sales efforts, but our company,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “Among her many accomplishments, our industry-leading centralized traffic operation is a direct result of Kathleen’s leadership. Her systems and good judgment in inventory and pricing disciplines and unmatched knowledge of political advertising, have made all of our sales managers better and have helped cultivate the company’s next generation of Hearst Television’s management.”

Eric Meyrowitz, former WPIX New York VP and general manager, started as VP of sales at Hearst Television March 1.

“Kathleen has been a key member of our outstanding senior management team,” said David Barrett, director at Hearst Corp., “and her unwavering passion for the local television business, her effective focus on local market revenue development, and her mentorship of so many of our top sales performers, are an impressive legacy of her career at Hearst.”

Keefe departed a rep firm to work at television stations, joining her hometown WFSB Hartford as national sales manager in 1987 before a five year run as general sales manager, under then-GM Chris Rohrs.

“This has been a great run!” Keefe said. “I am very grateful for the guidance and leadership I have received from David Barrett and Jordan Wertlieb over these many years. I couldn’t be prouder or more appreciative of the tremendous sales management and account executive teams at our stations. I know they will continue to provide industry-leading results.”