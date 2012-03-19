Sales Exec Nyemchek Promoted at NBC Sports

Brian Nyemchek was promoted to VP, NBC Sports Vertical.

Nyemchek and VP Jay Marsac will co-manage NBC Sports sales sports efforts for properties that air on NBC and the NBC Sports Network, including the NFL, NHL, Triple Crown horse facing, Notre Dame football, French Open tennis, Tour de France, MLS and IndyCar. Their responsibilities exclude Olympics and golf.

"Brian is an exceptional leader with a legacy of success as both an AE and a manager," said Seth Winter, executive VP, sales and sales marketing, NBC Sports Group, to whom Nyemchek and Marsac report. "He has developed significant client and agency relationships, and has earned broad marketplace respect in the five-plus years he's been with our group. We are delighted that he is joining our leadership team."

Nyemchek has been with NBC Sports for five years.