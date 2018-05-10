‘Saints’ Scores Rare Ratings Win for Multicast Network

Bounce’s original series Saints & Sinners was the most-watched show in its time slot among African-Americans 25 to 54, which the channel says is the first time the digital multicast network has beaten all of its its broadcast and cable competitors.

Saints and Sinners, in its third season on Bounce, drew 236,000 African Americans in the demo during its 9 p.m. airing Sunday, beating popular shows including NCIS: Los Angeles, Family Guy, Fear the Walking Dead and Westworld.

Among all African-Americans, Saints & Sinners had 470,000 viewers, trailing only NCIS: Los Angeles.

The previous Sunday, Saint & Sinners topped its cable competition in its time slot among African-American viewers, households and 25 to 54 year olds.

Digital multicast networks like Bounce are relatively new. They are broadcast on the secondary signals of local stations.

Bounce, acquired along with the rest of Katz Broadcasting last year by E.W. Scripps Co., is available in 99 million homes in the U.S. and in 95% of all African American homes.