Saints-Falcons Finale Lifts ESPN's 'MNF' To Record Ratings In 2010

Boosted by the New Orleans-Atlanta season finale that generated the

third-largest audience in cable history, ESPN recorded its best season

with Monday Night Football.

The Dec. 27 contest generated a

13.0 cable rating (11.2 national), 12.96 million households and 19.1

million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

Those numbers helped push ESPN's fifth season with the franchise it took

over from Disney broadcast brethren ABC to the top of the ratings

charts. Over 17 contests in the 2010 NFL season, MNF averaged a

10.5 rating, (9.1 U.S.), 10.49 million households and 14.66 million

watchers, gains of 1%, 2% and 2%, respectively, over the 10.4 rating,

10.3 million households and 14.38 million watchers in the 2009 campaign,

which had been ESPN's previous best.

