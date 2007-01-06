Saget To Host Dick Robertson Roast

Comedian Bob Saget will host and serve as master of ceremonies at the roast of former Warner Bros. syndication president Dick Robertson.

It takes place Jan. 17 at the National Assn. of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference in Las Vegas. The Warner Bros. TV Group and NATPE are co-producers.

“I am very happy to roast Dick,” Saget says. “That may not come off well in print.What I mean is I have a long relationship with Warner Bros. Television that I hope I will not tarnish on Jan. 17.”

The event, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, is $200 per person and $2,000 for a table of 10.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the NATPE Educational Foundation and Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Mass Communication, where Robertson serves as advisory board chairman.

Additional information is available here.